Spotlight New Gear September/October 2025 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2025’s latest.
80X Cheetah Tactical Urban
Beretta
The 80X Cheetah Tactical Urban .380 ACP from Beretta boasts a Vertec-style grip profile, the X treme S Double/Single trigger, skeletonized hammer, easier-to-rack slide and meticulously tuned recoil management. It arrives suppressor-ready with a threaded barrel (4.4″), three white dot sights, black polymer grip panels and an optic-ready slide. The pistol is 4.9″ tall, 1.4″ wide, 7.3″ long and weighs 25 oz. (unloaded). Ships with two 15-round magazines. MSRP: From $749. For more info: (800) 237-3882, Beretta.com
2K11
Kimber Mfg. Inc.
The 2K11 from Kimber debuts with standard and target configuration models and each is chambered in 9mm as well as .45 ACP. The 2K11 features an external extractor for increased reliability and durability and a Type III hard anodized aluminum grip module. The 2K11’s improved internal geometry enhances the reliability of feeding high-capacity magazines. The Kimber signature GT Trigger breaks at a consistent 3.5 lbs. Both models come with three magazines and one C&H optic mounting plate. Target models have a ported slide, adjustable rear target sight and Kimber exclusive Stan Chen Customs competition magwell. MSRP: $1,995. For more info: (888) 243-4522, KimberAmerica.com
Range Ready Trainer Bag
5.11 Tactical
SIG SAUER and 5.11 have partnered together on a capsule collection of range bags, tees, patches and stickers. From the Range Ready Bag Collection, the Range Ready Trainer Bag is fully padded and spacious enough for a long day at the range. It features a PE board base to keep gear safe, removable dividers for interior customization and an internal quick-access elastic mag and accessory panel. MSRP: $150. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 511Tactical.com
T8 Athena LE Boots
Garmont Tactical
Expanding its T8 collection, Garmont Tactical’s T8 Athena LE Boots for women are breathable, lightweight and flexible. The narrow heel, shorter Achilles area and increased arch support accommodate a woman’s higher instep. A dual-density EVA provides shock absorption and differentiates support zones. The 8″ weather-resistant textile upper provides a polishable surface, while offering durability and protection. T8 Athena LE boots are available in women’s sizes 4–11, in regular and wide widths,
in black or Coyote Tan.
MSRP: $165.
For more info:
(844) 427-6668,
GarmontTactical.com
FALCO Holsters
TalonGuard Hybrid IWB
Available in three models, FALCO’s TalonGuard Hybrid IWB holsters combine Italian leather with a Kydex insert that covers the trigger guard on both sides. The A910 holster features a Kydex TalonGuard enclosed by leather, while the A911 and the A911 L combine a Kydex TalonGuard with an exterior of half leather and half Kydex. The holsters’ open bottom allows for threaded barrels and easy maintenance. The FALCO stainless steel belt clip offers a secure fit for belt widths of 1.5″ and 2″. MSRP: $109.99 for the A911. For more info: (800) 490-7147, FALCOHolsters.com
OPOS Venator
OPOS GmbH
The OPOS Venator is engineered for precision, reduced recoil and modular adaptability. With cutting-edge technology (the vision system) and a revolutionary design, this semi-automatic handgun sets a new benchmark in modern firearm innovation. Whether for sports shooters, law enforcement, or enthusiasts, the OPOS Vision System enhances control, awareness and confidence. It bridges the gap between traditional firearms and modern technology. MSRP: About $5,600. For more info: OPOS.at
DT47
Bond Arms
Bond Arms’ limited edition DT47 honors the victory of Donald J. Trump, the 47th commander in chief. Chambered in .45 Colt/.410, the DT47 features a 4.25″ flat-sided barrel, engraving on both sides and an ergonomic B6 grip. It has a stainless steel single-barrel and frame, patented rebounding hammer, retracting firing pin, cross bolt safety and spring-loaded locking lever. MSRP: $645.47. For more info: (817) 573-4445, BondArms.com
MAC Duty 9 Double Stack
Military Armament Corp.
Military Armament Corp. introduces the MAC Duty 9 Double Stack, featuring a factory RMR pattern optic cut on the slide and universal light rail on the frame. Chambered in 9mm, the MAC Duty 9 Double Stack utilizes a 5″ bull barrel that is QPQ Tenifer finished with an 11º target crown to keep recoil at a minimum and maximize accuracy. It also boasts a hammer-forged steel Tenifer QPQ coated slide, hammer-forged steel black Cerakote frame and barrel, skeleton hammer and more. Comes with two 17-round mags and an optics plate system. MSRP: $1,099.99. For more info: (865) 604-6894, MilArmamentCorp.com
Xolotl
Columbia River Knife & Tool
Named after the Aztec god of fire and lightning, the CRKT Xolotl combines mythical inspiration and modern materials for a durable, high-performance fixed-blade knife. Part of the Forged By War Program, the Xolotl features a 4.53″ SK-5 steel spear-point blade with a dagger grind that’s sharp on both sides, Veff Serrations for increased cutting performance, a textured G10 handle and a durable thermoplastic sheath that offers multiple mounting options. The Xolotl weighs 5.7 oz., and is 9.88″ long overall. MSRP: $98.
For more info: (503) 685-5015, CRKT.com
NEKKID SKINNER
TRUE Tools & Blades
TRUE introduces the NEKKID SKINNER with a traditional skinner-blade design crafted from 3Cr13 stainless steel and finished with a black oxide stonewash. The full-tang skeletonized construction transitions smoothly into the handle, featuring removable TraxGrip scales. The handle provides superior grip retention, while the thermoplastic rubber (TPR) adds extra comfort and impact resistance. MSRP: $29.99. For more info: (800) 255-6061, TRUE.acgbrands.com
Women’s Trailbreaker GTX
LaCrosse Footwear
The Women’s Trailbreaker GTX footwear is made of suede with a lightweight abrasion-resistant polyester upper for durability and GORE-TEX 100% waterproof, breathable lining for protection from the elements. A rubber mudguard provides abrasion resistance. The thick, cushioning EVA midsole adds insulation and shock absorption underfoot while multi-directional non-loading lugs provide increased surface area for stability on uneven terrain. Available in women’s sizes 5–10 with half sizes. MSRP: About $199.99. For more info: (800) 323-2668, LacrosseFootwear.com
Project 1
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat’s Project 1 is the first release in the Division 77 series. Offered in 9mm, the compact-size aluminum X-Frame sports Reliability Enhanced frame rails and TRAK treatment on the front strap/backstrap. It sports a 5″ barrel with a Concealment Bullet Proof trigger (3.5 to 4.5-lb. pull) and is pre-cut for direct mounting of a variety of popular carry optics. The ported slide paired with an integrated compensator minimizes recoil and the cover plate features a dovetail rear sight and an integrated firing pin stop for a movement-free iron sight platform. OAL is 8.7″; weight is 33.8 oz. empty. MSRP: $3,995. For more info: (800) 955-4856, WilsonCombat.com
Omega 9mm
Elite Tactical Systems Group
Elite Tactical Systems (ETS) Group released the Omega 9mm, a 17-round ETS magazine for the SIG SAUER P320. The Omega magazine features hardened steel feed lips for durability, a patent-pending Omega Joint ensuring structural strength and consistent operation, military-grade Teflon coating for corrosion resistance, a design 50% lighter than standard steel magazines and 100% drop-free reliability for quick and smooth reloads. MSRP: $25.99. For more info: (855) 887-5452, ETSGroup.us
Taurus 650
Taurus USA
The Taurus 650 is a true shrouded hammer, five-shot revolver chambered in .357 Magnum. The steel or stainless steel frame provides the durability needed for both daily carry and extended shooting sessions. The DAO trigger offers a smooth and consistent pull. It is chambered to handle up to .357 Magnum and can also fire .38 Spl. and .38 Spl. +P loads. The serrated blade front sight reduces glare and allows for quick accuracy in all lighting conditions. MSRP: $454.99. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com