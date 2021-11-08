Grippin’ Blocks

The texture of the grip panels, mainspring housing, and front strap is novel … and effective. We’ve seen it all over the years. Smooth panels, checkering on wood, sandpaper and skateboard tape-type finishes, and various other geometric patterns cut, carved, or downright smashed into the metal of the frame and wood, plastic, or G-10 material of the side panels.

The Emissary defines a new approach. I call them “grippin’ blocks.” I’m not sure we’ll see the term in any Springfield Armory marketing materials, nor is it meant to be derogatory in any way — just descriptive. You also might consider an analogy to “grenade” texturing reminiscent of those WWII-era pineapple toss ’n bombs.

The G10 grip panels feature vertical and horizontal cuts, leaving a series of squares. The cuts are layered so those 0.13″ squares decrease in size from the deepest part of the cut to the surface. Think of those squares rising out of the grip base as beveled if you will. Then there’s a cool cosmetic element too. If you look closely, you’ll see the top surface of the grippin’ blocks featuring a carbon-fiber pattern. They look fabulous in my book.

As for the metal, the same approach applies. The black mainspring housing features a near-identical “checkering” approach, as does the front of the grip frame. So, all surfaces of the grip, front, back and sides, sport the raised square texturing.

As for effectiveness, it grips. Shockingly well. With a slight bit of pressure, skin of the hands and fingers presses into the grooves between the squares providing a solid grip in wet or dry conditions.