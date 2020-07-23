When you’ve been involved in something for a significant period of time and proven your expertise in the subject matter, you rightfully earn the respect of others.

Retired U.S. Army 1st SFOD-Delta combat veteran and renowned marksmanship instructor Larry Vickers has those credentials. Likewise, Springfield Armory has been producing high-quality, rugged 1911 pistols for decades. Together, with support from Wilson Combat and firearms distributor, Lipsey’s, they’ve designed a pistol ready for any possible contingency.

The new Springfield Armory Vickers Tactical Master Class 1911 — a Lipsey’s distributor exclusive — harnesses decades of manufacturing and tactical experience to create a combat-grade pistol.