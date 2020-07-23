Vickers Tactical Master Class 1911
A full-size pistol chambered in the venerable .45 ACP, the Vickers Tactical Master Class 1911 features premium-grade components, combat practicality and exceptional attention to detail.
Built on a forged carbon steel frame and slide with Springfield’s corrosion-resistant Black-T finish, the pistol is made to provide a lifetime of service with unrelenting durability. Inside, a 5" match-grade stainless steel barrel ensures intensive round counts for any serious shooter.
The slide proudly displays the Vickers Tactical logo directly below a Vickers Tactical Elite Battle U-notch rear sight to go along with a tritium/luminescent front dot. Special woven-design rear serrations and front strap checkering ensure a reliable and positive purchase for slide manipulation and grip foundation.
The Vickers Tactical Master Class 1911 also features a medium-length, solid aluminum match trigger for maximum control and precision and a Wilson Combat tool steel Bullet Proof Commander Hammer and single-sided thumb safety for perfect fit. Green, aggressive G10 grips sport the Vickers Tactical logo. Lastly, eight-round Vickers Tactical Duty Magazines are provided with extended steel basepads.