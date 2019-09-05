Streamlight TL-Racker

Streamlight Versatility

Whether you’re a no-knock, door-kicking SWAT officer or a tactically sound homeowner defending what’s yours, the TL-Racker makes sense. The 850- lumen output has what you need for target identification with its momentary or constant-on function, all at your control with the large easy-access, ambidextrous switch pad. The elongated pad allows for either thumb or finger activation without changing your grip for activation.



“The TL-Racker was designed in response to customer need for a lightweight, integrated, ultra-bright shotgun forend solution,” said Streamlight President and CEO Ray Sharrah. “This new light is the whole package, featuring an innovative, ergonomic design that maximizes grip and switch access, and provides extremely bright light, all at an affordable price point.”

