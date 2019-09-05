Enter to win Kimber EVO SP (CS) Pistol Prize Package!

Streamlight TL-Racker

Written By Jeff "Tank" Hoover
It’s 3:00 a.m. and you hear the front door opening. Jumping out of bed, you grab your Remington 870 with the TL-Racker forearm from the closet and head downstairs. Pinpointing the intruder’s location by sound, you level the 870 and activate the switch pad of the TL-Racker, illuminating the area with 850 lumens of light.

Your daughter jumps, startling both of you, and her surprise visit from college for your birthday is ruined. Thankfully, tragedy was avoided because you had the right tools for the job at hand.

Streamlight, a pioneer in high performance tactical lighting/lasers for weapon systems, has released a handy offering for those who prefer a pump-action shotgun as their choice of arm. Deemed the TL-Racker, this tactical-light forearm replaces the factory forearm of a 500/590 or Remington 870 shotgun. Now you can have illuminated protection by swapping out the factory forend with a Streamlight TL-Racker.

Streamlight Versatility

Whether you’re a no-knock, door-kicking SWAT officer or a tactically sound homeowner defending what’s yours, the TL-Racker makes sense. The 850- lumen output has what you need for target identification with its momentary or constant-on function, all at your control with the large easy-access, ambidextrous switch pad. The elongated pad allows for either thumb or finger activation without changing your grip for activation.

“The TL-Racker was designed in response to customer need for a lightweight, integrated, ultra-bright shotgun forend solution,” said Streamlight President and CEO Ray Sharrah. “This new light is the whole package, featuring an innovative, ergonomic design that maximizes grip and switch access, and provides extremely bright light, all at an affordable price point.”

Details

The TL-Racker operates on two CR123A lithium batteries and features a custom optic producing a concentrated beam for multiple use-cases. It delivers 850 lumens and 14,000 candela with a one-hour constant run time.

The body is constructed from virtually indestructible impact-resistant nylon. Overall length is 7.94", weighs 10.68 oz., and has an IPX4-rating design for weather resistance. The TL-Racker also has Streamlight’s limited lifetime warranty and an MSRP of $225. For more information, go to: streamlight.com



