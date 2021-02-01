Student Handgunner

Hello … Handguns?

My first experiences with handguns took place after junior .22 smallbore rifle practice. Held Thursday nights, this was not only a time to train but a social event, providing me an escape from high school and the pettiness and homework that came along with it. I came to view shooting rifles as more serious practice — the occasional handgun shooting just a fun bonus. This doesn’t mean I didn’t learn anything. I can fire handguns safely, though I’m disappointed in my current target abilities, especially with calibers larger than a .22 and at distances farther than 10 yards.

Coming from a competitive rifle background, my thoughts of pistol shooting have long coincided with similar more stationary competitions, such as bullseye or silhouette. Run and gun pistol events were something I didn’t know existed. The idea of moving and shooting completely baffled me. As someone used to minimizing body movement, tweaking muscle tension and carefully measuring breathing — it appeared the polar opposite of everything I knew.

A .44 Mag S&W Model 29 was one of the first pistols I fired, and the recoil surprised me just a bit. Go big or go home, right? My coach, John Ross, showed me how to better grip the gun and not to lock my arms completely, as over time it could put considerable strain on my joints.

He brought many different handguns for me and the other juniors to try, including a Hi-Standard Supermatic Trophy and a .357 Magnum revolver. I quickly learned I preferred semi-automatics to revolvers. I assumed I wasn’t made to shoot revolvers, but John explained the importance of grip fit and the reason the pistol seemed to be falling out of my hands — it was the wrong size for me.