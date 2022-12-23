Tactical Foolery Or Effective Concealment?

Myths or Reality?

Let’s start by recognizing the warts on the clothes-less emperor.

First is the idea your gun is pointed at sensitive body parts. Most people carry “appendix” in the 12:30 to 2 o’clock position. The question is, are you directly muzzling body parts?

It depends. The belly can apply pressure to the grip area of your handgun, thereby angling the muzzle back toward you. Even with a suboptimal equipment solution, I didn’t encounter direct muzzling aiming back into my body. Don’t get me wrong, it’s close, just not direct in a “perforate your abdomen” kind of way. Hold this thought — when we talk about gear, we’ll share some “Aha!” moments.

Second is a concern about punching your femoral artery with an appendix location mishap. Your femoral is deep in the leg, between the exterior and femur, so you’d have to be carrying in an orientation where the muzzle was jammed into the meat of your thigh. This is not comfortable, so you probably won’t be doing it. I found the most comfortable carry position was right at 1 o’clock, so the muzzle was oriented more between my thighs rather than on top of my leg. During a draw or reholstering maneuver, it’s up to you where the gun is pointing, so any risk there depends entirely on your level of practice and caution.

Third is the generalized concern you can shoot yourself somewhere more easily when carrying in an appendix position. I’m not sure this one is entirely factual, at least in the respect you’re more likely to shoot yourself from an appendix position than a traditional hip location.

There is an endless stream of examples of people shooting themselves with any type of carry method; IWB, OWB, belly band, fanny pack, ankle holster, shoulder holster and all the rest. I can even send you at least one case of someone shooting themselves with a gun “safely” stored in a floor-mounted gun safe. So, the idea you’ll shoot yourself with appendix carry and no other method just doesn’t hold water. If you screw up, you can shoot yourself using any carry method.