Feeling Good

Admittedly, these are the tinkerings of a mere amateur, but they will make your single action sixgun more accurate, giving it a certain amount of a custom feel. Not full-blown custom, but enough of one for you to notice. By doing it yourself, you’ll learn the intricate workings of your gun, giving you better understanding, while gaining confidence to investigate further tinkering. Plus, it will make your gun seem more yours because of the personal attention you’ve given it.

It’s fun working on guns, especially your own. And if all else fails, you can always have a gunsmith fix your errors. By taking things slow, it’s hard to screw up these basic fixes. By doing things yourself, you’ll gain a new independence — you’ll enjoy every step of the way. If something happens to your gun, you just may know how to fix it.