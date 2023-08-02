Team Tactics… With Your… Spouse?!

Reading & Searching A Structure

Learn to understand the basic construction of a building. Look at doors and where the hinges are. Where is the doorknob? This will tell you in which direction the door will open and if it will open in or out. This will allow you to position yourself and your partner in a better position of cover, distance and angles to handle the room.

Once a new problem presents itself, such as a new room, I want to see as much as possible before I enter. I do that by applying distance and angles to “slice the pie” of the room. I will take a small “slice” of the room and look for threat indicators before I take another “slice.” I will also search in rays and not in bands, looking from the ground to the ceiling and then from the ceiling back to the ground. I will not look left and right because I miss low and high threats and not look past something like a couch or table.

Searching a building or an area outside is a perishable skill, just like training with your weapon. Adding another person to this is even more demanding.

We’re just scratching the surface of this topic, so the best way to understand working with your partner is to seek out training and put all these words into hands-on practical scenarios to see what works for your team!

Gunsite Academy is the world’s oldest and largest firearms training facility. Originally known as the American Pistol Institute, Gunsite Academy offers firearms training to elite military personnel, law enforcement officers and free citizens of the U.S. For more info: GunSite.com

