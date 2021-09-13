Rest Tips

Depending on the height of the front rest, the bottom of the grip might or might not rest on the table. You can use a spacer (another block, sandbag, towel, bottom of your hand, whatever) to rest the grip on.

If I’m using plain old sandbags, sometimes the trigger guard ends up being the front part of the gun supported. That will work, too. This isn’t rocket science, it’s simply being practical to provide solid support to help you keep the gun steady while you carefully squeeze off those shots.

If you rest the back of your forearms or elbows on the bench, make sure they’re on a soft cushioned surface (soft pad, another sandbag) so they don’t get bruised from the recoil.

Be sure the slide that extends past the dust cover on semiautomatic pistols does not contact the support rest. This can produce fliers and cause gun malfunctions. And be sure to rest your butt in a chair. Do your test while sitting, so you don’t introduce body sway into the equation.

Even with a properly supported gun, you still have to do your part. You still must use proper shooting techniques to make this method work effectively. Take it slow and easy and pay attention to your trigger pull.

If you’re shooting a revolver, pay close attention to where the front of the cylinder is positioned. Make sure there is nothing directly to the side of the gap between the cylinder and barrel (including your fingers!). The high-pressure blast of the flame coming from the gap, especially with magnum rounds, can damage your rest and redirect the blast back toward you if you’re not careful.

When I use sandbags with a revolver, sometimes they are to the side of the cylinder/barrel gap, so I cover the sandbag with a towel. The flame blasting from the gap can be so intense it will rip holes in the towel and set it on fire. One day when I was testing .44 Magnum loads, I shredded a towel to bits and set it on fire half a dozen times.