The Alpha Dead Man

Curiosity and the Human Male

Down here in the Deep South, we have tornadoes. Modern meteorology is such that these things no longer seem to sneak up on us anymore. Even way out in the hinterlands where we live, storm sirens are still close enough to wake us up. Automated cell phone messages will also alert anyone in the path of a developing tornado. You are really without excuse if you find yourself out in such a dangerous storm in modern America. However, notification is not the problem. The kill mechanism for the American male is actually curiosity.

When the sirens go off, my sweet wife grabs a book and a battery-powered lantern and seals herself up in our safe space. She’s happy to stay there for two days if that’s what it takes. By contrast, I like to keep an eye on developments. That means I’ll gradually work my way over to the window and make an informed assessment of the situation based upon my extensive practical experience as an actual man.

This used to drive my wife crazy. Eventually, she just sort of gave up. I have life insurance. After 37 years of marriage, she’s realized that trying to convince me not to stand in front of a big plate glass window to monitor an approaching deadly tornado is likely fruitless. Such was the case with Capt. Losey.

Losey and his compatriots were safe. Nobody could deliver ordnance through that much solid rock into a railway tunnel. However, he couldn’t help himself. He had never actually seen an air raid before. As a result, he posted himself in the mouth of the tunnel to take a look.