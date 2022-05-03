The Crossbreed Liberty Band

Details

It couldn’t be much simpler. The Liberty Band is comprised of a mystical melding of nylon and rubber that doesn’t pinch or scratch like a conventional belt might. The band is widely adjustable to accommodate most any habitus. The stuff that touches your skin is soft, while the reinforced top bit is designed to support your favorite IWB holster.

The Liberty Band is designed to be worn a bit higher than a conventional belt. You’ve likely noticed that Americans come in an unprecedented variety of shapes, sizes, and genders these days. Just arrange the Liberty Band in that sweet spot above your waist and butt and snug it in place. Your holster goes over the part with the logo, and the tail of the band affixes over the top via generous hook and loop pads. This rig is optimized for workout clothes.

One of the neatest aspects of this design is that it will accommodate any conceivable carry position. Strong-side hip, appendix carry, small of the back, or crossdraw, just get things set up in the morning and you’re ready to rock. I even tried the Liberty Band packing my Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP amidships atop my belly button. This orientation is surprisingly comfortable, easily accessible, and readily concealed. The fact that it rides a bit higher than a traditional belt also helps keep the gun clear of buttons on your pants that might otherwise chafe.

The Liberty Band comes in four different sizes based on your waist measurements. It is also available in either black or nude. Nude looks like tan to me, but I guess a certain statistically significant percentage of their target audience must be either teenage boys or supermodels.