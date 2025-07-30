In the Beginning…

The 1950s were a unique era in American history. We were still coasting after the greatest military victory in human history, and we were inventing stuff like there was no tomorrow. Think the transistor, the credit card, the microwave oven, power steering, the Barbie doll, and the AR15 rifle. All of that stuff came into being during this remarkable decade. Amidst this remarkable milieu, two engineers named Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes set out to change the world. Their original mission was to create a radical new sort of wallpaper.

These two clever guys started out with a pair of plastic shower curtains. They used a heat gun to seal these two sheets of plastic together in such a way as to trap a bunch of air bubbles in between. The plan was to give this stuff an adhesive paper backing and secure the resulting inflated amalgam to the wall as custom décor. Inexplicably, nobody wanted bubbly inflatable wallpaper.

In frustration, Fielding and Chavannes repackaged this amazing material as insulation for greenhouses. In this guise they sold a little bit but not much. However, these two guys were persistent.

In 1960, Fielding and Chavannes formed the Sealed Air Corporation and trademarked the term Bubble Wrap. The following year they had an epiphany. That’s when they suggested that you could use their extraordinary Bubble Wrap as a packing material. Their first serious client was International Business Machines.

The IBM 1401 was a variable-wordlength decimal computer first launched in 1959. The 1401 was intended to replace unit record equipment for processing data stored on punch cards. The 1401 has been described as the Ford Model-T of the burgeoning computer industry. IBM produced 12,000 machines before production wrapped up in 1971.

IBM used Bubble Wrap to ship these early computers. The complex devices made the trip safely, and word got out that Bubble Wrap was freaking awesome. Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes were inducted into the New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame in 1993. The Sealed Air Corporation celebrated the 50th anniversary of Bubble Wrap in 2010.

In addition to shipping stuff, Bubble Wrap is a proven stress relief material. At the headquarters of the Sealed Air Corporation, they maintain “stress relief boxes” filled with Bubble Wrap. Any time one of their employees gets frustrated, they can snatch up a stress relief box and pop a little Bubble Wrap