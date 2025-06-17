The human brain is the most complex machine in the known universe. Supercomputers, sixth-generation fighter planes, Mars rovers, and AI all pale in comparison. We don’t even begin to understand it.

Your brain weighs about three pounds and is mostly fat. It contains around 86 billion neurons. They form some 100 trillion connections.

The human brain yet remains a black box of sorts. Stuff goes in and other stuff comes out. We still don’t really comprehend how or why.

The guy who taught me neuroanatomy literally wrote the textbook. There are likely not a dozen human beings on Planet Earth who understood the brain as well as did he. I got to know him fairly well.

We spent months studying the dreaded homunculus and inculcating what parts of the brain controlled which parts of the body. Towards the end of the course, I approached this inimitably learned man with some basic questions. I asked why my favorite color was blue, why I really liked 1970s-vintage rock and roll, and why I adored my wife above all others. He just smiled and said, “We have no idea.”