The Fundamental Elements of Addiction

The Collection Quandary

I went for decades wheeling and dealing as I made my personal gun stash more and more respectable. Back when I had no money, I would trade something old that I could live without to acquire something newer that I simply couldn’t. Once I started writing enough to support a proper gun habit, I began correcting those old wrongs. It has been simply great fun haunting GunBroker looking for examples of old treasures I had foolishly traded away. Now with 59 years on my own personal Hobbs meter, I have rectified most of these old mistakes. However, each acquisition invariably morphs into some sort of bizarre holy crusade.

Take the recent AKS-74u as an example. I like AKs at least as much as your next rabid gun nerd. As a result, I would add an example here and there as the opportunity allowed, eventually covering most of the high points. However, that stubby little AKS-74u remained maddeningly elusive.

It’s not really my fault. Original demilled parts kits cost more than my pickup truck, and you still have to figure out some way to build it up legally on a semiauto receiver. Then Palmetto State Armory came out with a pistol version in 5.56mm. That’s not the original 5.45x39mm chambering, but that did mean it would be fairly cheap to shoot. Thus began yet another holy quest.

I wheedled the poor folks at PSA mercilessly. In retrospect, I am actually a wee bit embarrassed by my unseemly enthusiasm. Eventually, I landed the gun, a folding stock, and a tax stamp that allowed me to put the two together. I took my sparkly new Combloc smoke pole out to the range, shot a bunch of ammo through it, wrote it up for Brent at GUNS Magazine, and then retired it to a place of honor to make space for the next insensible conquest. That has got to be diagnosable on some level.