The Grease Gun

On 4 November 1979, Iranian revolutionaries seized the American embassy in Teheran, Iran, and took 52 Americans hostage. What followed was arguably the most humiliating period in American history. The nascent Islamic Republic, under the unhinged leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, thumbed its nose at the most powerful nation on earth and got away with it.

With the benefit of hindsight, Jimmy Carter was a wonderful man but a pretty lousy president. Our response to this egregious affront was insufficiently robust in the early stages, and this served to embolden the lunatics. However, by 24 April 1980, we were finally ready to do something about it. Operation Eagle Claw launched into the Iranian desert in an effort to free American hostages.

The beating heart of Eagle Claw was Colonel Charlie Beckwith’s Delta Force. Patterned off of the British 22d Special Air Service, Delta was a specially selected, exquisitely trained counter-terrorist unit purpose-designed to do stuff like this. However, the learning curve for such things is steep. While the Delta shooters were certainly up to the task, the support structure required to execute such a complex operation on hostile shores lamentably was not.

There resulted burning aircraft, frenetic abort commands, and eight dead Americans. After a nighttime taxi accident at the desert staging base destroyed an RH-53D helicopter and an EC-130 Hercules transport, the troops boarded the surviving Air Force C-130s and fell back to their staging area on Masirah Island in Oman. They left behind five RH-53D helicopters and a great deal of chaos.