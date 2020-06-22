Ten years ago, the design wizards at KelTec startled us with the PMR30, a neat pistol in .22 Magnum with a magazine capacity of 30 rounds. Well, they’ve done it again. This time, it’s in .22 Long Rifle, and the mag figure is 33 rounds. It’s the CP33, the model number an obvious tribute to the amazing capacity.

In appearance, its most notable feature is the generous rear-overhang of the frame. There are several design reasons for this. One of them is an internal bolt, and a separate cycling handle not moving in the firing sequence. Another advantage is it gives a standard-rail top of more than 7″ so you can mount a red dot, or whatever.

The long top also results in a sight radius of 8.62″. The sights are square-picture, and the rear is fully screw-adjustable. Both sights have fiber-optic dots. The front is green, and the rear one has red on each side of the notch. The sight set-up on the CP33 is excellent.

The rear over-hang also centers the pistol perfectly over the hand. The shape of the grip-frame contributes to the good hold. At its widest point, at lower rear, the width is a slim 1.0″, tapering to 0.81″ at the front. Even if you have a smaller hand, it’s comfortable.