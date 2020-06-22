Magazine Magnificence
The 33-round magazine is a marvelous piece of design work. When you get your own CP33, read the manual about loading. Not difficult, you just have to be careful to avoid “rim-lock.” Fortunately, the magazines are made of transparent polymer so you can see instantly if you have done this. The first few times you go out to shoot, it’s a good idea to load only 20 or 25 rounds, until the spring eases up.
The CP33 is designed for use with .22 LR High-Velocity loads, so don’t try light target ammo. They might affect its awesome reliability. There are many excellent .22 LR HV loads out there, but mostly from habit, I have always used Mini-Mags from CCI.