Disaster Everywhere

While out motoring near Fontainebleau, the royal couple happened upon a brutal car crash involving a Count named de Kergariou. Today’s vehicles have crumple zones and airbags that allow these high-tech machines to give their lives for us. Back then, there was none of that. Count de Kergariou’s chauffeur lost control of his vehicle. Though the chauffeur was OK, the Count was about ruined.

Aspasia had trained as a nurse during WWI. She did her best to stabilize the poor man while Alexander drove him to the hospital in his car. The surgeons ultimately removed both of the injured man’s legs, but he still died nonetheless.

In October of 1920, King Alexander was strolling around the grounds of his estate alongside his German Shepherd dog. This was a curious place populated with curious people and their curious pets. Among them was a pair of Barbary macaque monkeys belonging to the steward of the palace grapevines. One of the beasts immediately got sideways with the king’s hound.

Alexander tried unsuccessfully to separate the two creatures. In the process, a second monkey dove into the fray. This little monster bit the king viciously in his leg and torso. Servants showed up in short order and shooed the monkeys away. That very evening, however, it became obvious that the king was in a world of hurt. Tragically, the damage was done.

We take antibiotics for granted today. Back then, there was literally nothing available with which to treat infected wounds. In short order, King Alexander became septic. Three weeks later, he was dead. He was only 27 years old.