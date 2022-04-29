The Ruger Security Six Series … One Of Bill’s Best!

Ruger’s Security Six series is a favorite of mine and was one of the best Bill Ruger ever produced. From the ‘60s to mid- ‘80s, the .357 magnum revolver was the sidearm of choice for law enforcement and security officers. Bill saw an opportunity and wanted a piece of the action from this large market. The Security Six series was produced from 1972-1988.

Basically, the same size as Smith &Wesson’s K frame, the security series was stronger, due to its one-piece, investment cast frame, making it impossible to shoot loose. Proving this point, Ruger salesmen were known for throwing the guns the length of the range, against brick/concrete walls, and then shooting them. Some even ran over the guns with trucks, proving the toughness of the new double-action revolver.

In layman’s terms, they were “cop proof.” I’m not knocking my fellow brothers in blue, but every department has it share of “non-gun” people who neglect their guns. Yet, the Ruger Security series stood up against the most severe abuses.