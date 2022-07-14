The Scramble

Probably before the anger subsided after the U.S. Supreme Court released its 6-3 ruling (earlier article “Supreme Smack Down”) against New York state’s unconstitutional “good cause” requirement to get a carry permit last month, anti-gun officials in the Empire State, neighboring New Jersey and way out in California were busy trying to figure out ways to dance around the decision.

In less than 24 hours, the attorneys general in New Jersey and California issued directives to law enforcement agencies that they were to no longer require permit applicants to show a special need. But that’s only part of it.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s directive included this caveat: “Local officials can and should continue to apply and enforce all other aspects of California law,” the memo says, “with respect to issuing public-carry licenses. In particular, the requirement that a public-carry license applicant provide proof of ‘good moral character’ remains constitutional.”

In Albany, New York, state lawmakers rushed to figure out ways to continue restricting the rights of their constituents as much as possible. They conjured up new requirements for carry permit applications including 15-20 hours of required training, “more extensive” background checks and “greater requirements for safe storage, according to Spectrum News.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion. He has long insisted the high court needs to take more Second Amendment cases. As noted by CNN — which obviously didn’t care for his ruling — back in 2020 Thomas observed, “It is extremely improbable that the Framers understood the Second Amendment to protect little more than carrying a gun from the bedroom to the kitchen.”

But a few paragraphs later, CNN said something stunning: “Thursday’s ruling underscores the character of the contemporary court, which is often at odds with public opinion and in conflict with its predecessor courts, when centrist conservatives controlled the center and prevented the bench from pitching too far right.”

Constitutional historians, at least the pro-gun ones, have repeatedly reminded us that constitutionally protected rights are not subject to public opinion (popularity contests).