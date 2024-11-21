The True Fountain of Youth

Answering the phone, I could tell by the excitement in his voice something was up, and I bet I knew what it was. They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks and that people get “set in their ways” with age. While this is true for many, it certainly doesn’t apply to my buddy Phil.

You remember Phil. He’s the retired Trooper living clear on top of Copper Mountain. A few years ago, Phil thought he had found his ultimate concealed carry gun in a nifty GLOCK 43X used with Shield Arms magazines, giving him 15 +1 rounds of 9mm at his disposal.

Knowing Phil, he carried two more backup magazines on his person for another 30 rounds. He also had aftermarket sights installed on his new shooter, but at the age of 82, he saw something better or liked something better, for his needs.

Another friend of his had just gotten a SIG SAUER P365 with an open-reflex optical sight. Phil tried the gun out and loved it! The illuminated dot “felt like cheating” for Phil’s 82-year-old eyes. When he told me about the gun already being on order, he sounded like a wound-up kid with Christmas approaching.