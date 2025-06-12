The Very Versatile Lyman 311316

In 1988, Buckeye Sports convinced Sturm, Ruger & Co. to make a run of 5,000 Buckeye Specials. The calibers were split between the .38 WCF/10mm and .32 WCF/.32 H&R Magnum. It’s the smallbore .32 caliber we’ll be talking about, specifically the .32 WCF, or, as it’s known by its other name, the .32-20.

I was gifted a Buckeye .32/20 about 12 years ago by friend Chuck Smith. The gun had a Bowen rear sight and Belt Mountain #5 base pin. I reciprocated, giving Chuck my stainless Ruger Super Blackhawk with a 10″ barrel, which he later named Lucille.

The gun I received had the .32-20 cylinder, but suited me fine, for the old hyphenated smallbore cartridge can be loaded very hot, particularly in the full-size Ruger Blackhawk. Velocities approaching 1,700 FPS are possible in the 6.5″ full-size Blackhawk. Cylinder chambers are surrounded by plenty of metal. Always running on a shoestring budget, cast bullets were the way to go, keeping handloads affordable for a skinflint like me.

The classic .32-20 cast bullet is Lyman 311008. It’s of radiused flat-nose design, weighing 115 grains, and it’s a good one. But being plain based, velocities must be kept down to 1,300-1,400 FPS, or the barrel will lead, depending on your alloy, lube and barrel condition. Go much faster, and leading becomes an issue. Here’s where the Lyman 311316 shines. By having a gas check, much higher velocities are possible without leading.

One of my favorite loads uses this slug, which is polymer powder-coated and then gas-checked. Even after shooting 50+ handloads, a barrel check reveals just a hint of powder residue and no leading whatsoever. It’s nice being able to shoot full-house cast bullet loads and have a lead-free barrel afterwards.