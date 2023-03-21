Threat Response Fundamental Number 3: Shoot… If Necessary

Fight-Stopping Targeting

Handguns don’t have much “stopping power,” especially compared to high-velocity rifle rounds. Although there are exceptions, three and four shots are most often seen for self-defense. The handgun advantage is that it can be carried concealed. When facing violence, chances are you’ll be armed with a pistol. To stop the threat as quickly as possible requires understanding the body’s anatomy and its three primary target zones.

Placing shots in the ocular cavity of the head provides immediate incapacitation. The problem is that it’s a tiny target — the triangular area between the eyes and nose — and the skull does an excellent job protecting the brain. Peripheral hits are often deflected, never penetrating the skull’s cavity. This will cause pain, which isn’t always effective, especially if the threat is mentally unbalanced, on drugs or alcohol. Surgical headshots are difficult, especially when you and the threat are moving. Headshots are the exception, used when immediate incapacitation is needed, or it’s the only part of the body you see to engage.

Most people focus on the center mass of the chest cavity. It’s not a bad place to engage, but not as effective as seen in the movies. The heart is very small and protected by natural body armor. Results depend on which part of the heart is hit and whether that section is full or empty of blood. There are numerous incidents where the threat took “fatal” hits to the heart yet continued to function for three to four minutes. That’s a long time in a fight.

To many people’s surprise, the quickest way to stop the threat is placing hits in the center mass of the pelvis. Regardless of caliber, almost everyone hit in the pelvis ends up on the ground. Very few will get back up. Jim Cirillo and the New York Stakeout Squad officers noted that everyone they shot in the pelvis went down immediately.

The pelvis is a large target. You’re firing at a lower angle, a plus when you’re worried about what’s behind and beyond the threat. This area contains major arteries, veins and nerve bundles. The pubic symphysis — where the two halves of the pelvis join together — is front and center of the girdle. When this is separated, there’s no way to remain standing. At the bottom of the spinal cord is the cauda equina, or “horse tail.” A sudden, sharp impact or shock to these nerves and the legs immediately collapse. There’s more body armor showing up on threats, but most armor doesn’t protect the pelvic girdle. Taking away the threat’s mobility makes it much easier for you to break contact.