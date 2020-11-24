Tickling Yer’ Ruger Single-Action Revolver Trigger

Single-action (SA) revolvers are renowned for their strength, simplicity and durability. What’s easier than cocking the hammer and pressing the trigger of your SA revolver? In my opinion, it’s the safest gun in the woods.

Today I’m going to show you how easy it is to lighten your trigger pull and smooth up your action with a little elbow grease and a spring kit from Wolff Springs.

No matter how fumble-thumbed you are, you can do this easy trigger tickle — and you’ll love the results. Your gun will feel more like “yours” after working on it. Honest! Here are the simple, easy steps to lightening your Ruger SA revolver trigger pull in a casual, table-top discussion.