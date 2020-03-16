Top 10 Tips For Urban Survival

Don’t Ignore People

Yeah, I know I just finished telling you to ignore people, but now I’m talking about the remaining ones you chose not to ignore. Perhaps they don’t quite fit the pattern of the current environment. Or maybe they’re looking at you funny, acting suspicious or wearing a University of South Carolina football jersey. Whatever the cause for keeping them on your watch list, it helps to look for specific cues.

Developed to help active military spot impending trouble, the Left of Bang course delves into the science of making snap decisions with good outcomes. Fortunately for you, the course material is documented in a book of the same name. The text is chock-full of valuable takeaways, but a big one is this: Learn what to look for then apply your situational awareness tools to spot those cues. Let’s consider some examples.

Much of the combat profiling theory in Left of Bang relies on the truth all of us humans, good ones and bad ones, share similar physiological responses and emotions that can drive those responses. One such human trait is our relatively poor ability to multitask. Sure, we may claim to do it well, but we’re hardwired the opposite way. If you’re keeping an eye on someone who happens to be engaged in some innocuous activity solely for disguise, they’re not going to be able to act out the activity naturally. If someone is pretending to read their phone or a newspaper but is really there to scope out a robbery, their “reading” won’t look smooth. You may notice this person flicks their eyes to and away from their phone or paper.

You also might pay attention to behavioral anomalies. Someone wound up to commit a crime may show signs of stress like rapid blinking, foot tapping, increased swallowing rate or using their hands to pat or touch areas where a weapon might be hidden. On the other hand, someone about to attack might blink very little as they focus on their target. In either case, blinking may be outside of normal bounds. Human behavioral cue observation is a big topic, so get the book. It’s a great read.