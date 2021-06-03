Old Dogs

Another classic saying involves “teaching old dogs new tricks.” It can be done, but there’s a lot of re-training required. When I was first sworn in, we were issued front-break holsters. The theory was, officers would be disarmed from the rear, not the front, so you rocked your revolver forward while drawing to clear your holster. Pulling straight up, or to the rear, it was impossible to clear the holster.

While analyzing officer-involved shootings, it was discovered assailants were disarming officers from the front, during struggles, and the revolver was easily ripped from the front-break holsters. By this time, I had been carrying, drawing from, and qualifying with, the front-break style holster for eight years.

Sure, we transitioned to .40 S&W GLOCK 22s, but still used break-front holsters. Yeah, you could say “muscle memory” was ingrained in us, to say the least.

Now imagine the horror of being told we were going to transition to level III rear-break holsters. Honestly, I was uncomfortable with this new development because I knew about reacting under stress. We needed to “familiar task transfer” with the new holsters, making them an automatic transition