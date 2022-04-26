If you find yourself unlucky enough to be in a violent confrontation with a gun, the number-one goal is to eliminate the threat. Some people loosely use the phrase “shoot to kill” as if killing the subject is the only way to achieve the goal, but that phrase is misleading and too many legal implications go with it. All you need to do is stop the violence. If a hit to the arm does it, you’ve accomplished the goal and must stop shooting. Any deadly force used after the threat has been eliminated will not be viewed as self-defense and opens the door to potential criminal and civil action. This doesn’t mean you should aim for the arm, leg or hip so you don’t kill someone. The largest part of the body is the torso and it is where you should be aiming.

“The cop didn’t have to kill him. He should have just shot him in the leg or shot the gun out of his hand.”