Trigger Control Refresher Course

Shooting Triangle

Shooting accurately can be broken down into three stages. The first is sight alignment. Sight alignment entails focusing on the front sight, by always keeping its image in sharp focus. Next entails centering the front sight into the rear sight notch, while keeping the tops of both sights level to each other for complete sight alignment.

Bringing the top of the front sight to your target while maintaining sight alignment is called sight picture. This is the second stage. Maintaining sight picture involves keeping the top of the front sight on target as you start your trigger press. The sights will wobble some, but this is natural. If you didn’t wobble, you’d be dead. So, relax and don’t fight it. Keep focusing on the front sight, keeping it sharp, as you start your trigger press. Your rear sight and target should be slightly out of focus, as it’s impossible to keep three objects in different sight planes in focus at once.

This is why the mantra for accurate shooting is, “Front sight, pressss …” By keeping your front sight on target, or near your target when the trigger breaks, you’ll either hit or be very close to what you’re aiming at. The more you practice the better you’ll be.

The trigger press is the third stage. Many call the trigger press pulling the trigger, but good shooters never pull or yank their trigger. Maintaining a steady press while increasing pressure lightly and smoothly until the trigger starts moving is what you’re striving for. Remember, while doing your trigger press, you’re still maintaining your sight picture.