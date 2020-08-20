As a responsible gun owner, you likely have at least one gun safe in the house. Whether concealed in a drawer or closet, or simply out of sight in the basement or garage, a safe is where you can securely store firearms when not in use while also protecting them from unwanted damage and access. But if you have a gun for home defense and a threat arises, how fast could you realistically get to the safe?

Imagine being in the living room, kitchen or home office: It’s late and you hear a suspicious sound at the front door. You’re not expecting anyone at this hour and your gun is locked in a safe in the next room. Suddenly, the door is kicked in. Did you make it to your gun?

Luckily for you, VAULTEK has a new device designed to save time when every second matters.