Comfort Meets Style

Known for holsters, belts and slings made of premium vegetable-tanned water buffalo leather, Versacarry products blend comfort with style. And when it comes to shoulder rigs — or any holster, for that matter — comfort is of the utmost importance.



Like a good belt, a shoulder rig should evenly disperse its weight across the body while also providing enough flex for ample movement. Oftentimes, shoulder rigs lack one of these characteristics, but not the Versacarry Shoulder Holster Deluxe. An upgraded version of their new Shoulder Holster, the Deluxe model makes use of multiple adjustment points to provide the best fit possible.



Needing to remain comfortable while the wearer is standing, sitting and bending this way and the other, the Shoulder Holster Deluxe integrates elastic bands into the wide and sweat-resistant leather shoulder pads that stretch independently to provide extreme mobility. The second point is in the leather button-snap belt loops, which connect to the rest of the rig via adjustable retention straps. Combined with a large pad that connects the shoulder straps on the bottom of the neck, these simple but effective features enable the shoulder holster to move with you, rather than restrict your movement.