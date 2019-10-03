Walther PPQ Q5 Match Conversion Kit:

Funny things happen when a manufacturer releases a good gun — everyone wants one, and now! Those who previously purchased an earlier model may feel resentment, or even slightly jilted, wishing, “Why didn’t I wait just a bit longer for this new version?” and are left craving the souped-up feature set of the latest and greatest. Of course, there’s no way for us to know when new, updated and upgraded models are headed down the pike.



This is exactly what happened with Walther and their PPQ line. With the growing interest in practical shooting, PPQ owners looked at the upper of the popular Q5 Match series of pistols and thought, “I want that!”



Well, Walther listened to their customers’ requests, releasing the PPQ Q5 Match Conversion Kit — and what a kit it is!