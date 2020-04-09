Walther Q5 Match SF Black Tie
Meister Manufaktur Enhances Excellence
When push comes to shove, we all return to our roots. At some point, what used to be a market of wood-accented all-steel revolvers and pistols, featuring beautifully milled and checkered components morphed into mass-manufactured-and-produced polymer-frame, striker-fired pistols as unique as a carton of store-bought eggs.
I’m not knocking polymer pistols. Firearm technology has advanced beyond John Moses Browning’s wildest dreams, and there have never been more handgun models more readily available. But it’s human nature to long for the past and time when guns relied more on hands than machines.
Enter Meister Manufaktur from Walther Arms.
Meister Manufaktur
Originating in Germany, Walther has a charming history of firearms dating back more than 135 years. From the classic PPK to the modern PPQ, they sure know how to design and build handguns. One might call them a “master manufacturer.”
Actually, it’s the English translation of their latest program, Meister Manufaktur, which pairs highly skilled artisans with Walther engineers to “produce beautiful, soulful, performance-leading products without parallel in the pistol market.”
The program boasts an “exclusive line of hand-engraved, hand-finished pistols with newly developed coatings and finishes” and Walther’s respected performance to create functional pieces of firearm art.
Unveiled at the 2020 SHOT Show, there are four models currently available, all based on the PPQ Q5 Match Steel Frame (SF), and each with their own degree of enhanced elegance. For the sake of this exclusive, I’ll focus on what Walther calls the “Black Tie” Special Edition.
The Black Tie
Clean, simple and elegant, the Q5 SF Black Tie is the James Bond of the Meister Manufaktur models.
The Walther Q5 Steel Frame Black Tie is the intentionally dressed-down model of the program, meaning it has all the bells and whistles — internally and functionally — as the others, but without all the lipstick and glitter.
All external components, consisting of barrel, slide, steel frame and magazine base plate, are Tenifer nitride-treated and polished for superior hardness and protection from corrosion and wear. These parts are then Stinox coated, providing the Black Tie with an upscale satin finish with top-rated protection from further corrosion and wear.
A Dynamik Performance Trigger is the heart and soul of this smooth-shooting pistol. It provides match-grade characteristics, including reduced take-up, trigger stop and trigger reset for the shooter. The flat-faced aluminum trigger shoe breaks at 5.5 lbs.
The grip is machined from a solid block of aerospace-grade aluminum alloy sporting 20 line-per-inch checkering and satin anodizing, giving shooters an ergonomic grip that melts into the hand for ultimate comfort and control. The contrasting black serrated target front sight and adjustable match rear sight round out this working art of a target pistol.
MSRP is $2,699.
For more info:www.waltherarms.com, Ph: (479) 242-8500