Walther Q5 Match SF Black Tie

The Black Tie

Clean, simple and elegant, the Q5 SF Black Tie is the James Bond of the Meister Manufaktur models.

The Walther Q5 Steel Frame Black Tie is the intentionally dressed-down model of the program, meaning it has all the bells and whistles — internally and functionally — as the others, but without all the lipstick and glitter.

All external components, consisting of barrel, slide, steel frame and magazine base plate, are Tenifer nitride-treated and polished for superior hardness and protection from corrosion and wear. These parts are then Stinox coated, providing the Black Tie with an upscale satin finish with top-rated protection from further corrosion and wear.

A Dynamik Performance Trigger is the heart and soul of this smooth-shooting pistol. It provides match-grade characteristics, including reduced take-up, trigger stop and trigger reset for the shooter. The flat-faced aluminum trigger shoe breaks at 5.5 lbs.

The grip is machined from a solid block of aerospace-grade aluminum alloy sporting 20 line-per-inch checkering and satin anodizing, giving shooters an ergonomic grip that melts into the hand for ultimate comfort and control. The contrasting black serrated target front sight and adjustable match rear sight round out this working art of a target pistol.

MSRP is $2,699.

For more info:www.waltherarms.com, Ph: (479) 242-8500

