We Knew That

Being a career journalist has its advantages in that I can spot unintentional revelations amid all the verbiage which, when pulled out of the larger narrative, amounts to raw, sometimes embarrassing and occasionally brutal truth.

Take, for example, a paragraph found buried in an Associated Press report on gun control legislation introduced last month in the Democrat-controlled Michigan Legislature in Lansing. This particular 72-word paragraph said perhaps a lot more than the lawmakers may have preferred.

“Mass shootings across the U.S. in recent years seem to have widen the political divide on gun ownership,” wrote reporter Joey Cappelletti. “In Democratic-led states with restrictive gun laws, elected officials have responded to home-state tragedies by enacting and proposing even more limits on guns. In many states with Republican-led legislatures, the shootings appear unlikely to prompt any new restrictions this year, reflecting a belief that violent people, not their possession of weapons, is the problem.”

Ain’t it so? Pick a state with a “blue” legislature and this year you will find there has been a major push to adopt all kinds of restrictive gun control measures in which there is little, if anything, regarding punishment of criminals for the crimes they’ve committed.

The firearm has become the culprit, not the dirtball wielding it, at least in states including Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and several others where Democrats have a majority. The other party wants to lock up the bad guys.

Here’s what Michigan Democrats proposed in reaction to the shooting at Michigan State University and Oxford High School in 2021: A package of legislation featuring “safe storage laws, universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders.”

So, when was the last time criminals submitted to a background check to obtain a firearm? Do any of them keep their guns unloaded and locked up between convenience store robberies or drive-by shootings?