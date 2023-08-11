Well, That Didn’t Work

Long story short, the WASPC report said Evergreen State murders climbed an alarming 96% from 2019 to 2022, the latter being the focus of this year’s 580-plus page document. The law enforcement group didn’t say so, but the report amounts to a refutation of restrictive gun control laws passed in the Evergreen State since 2014, and it should serve as a lesson to lawmakers and Second Amendment activists in every other state.

The Evergreen State has become a test tube for anti-gunners to try everything, see what works and what doesn’t, and then try it elsewhere, having learned from experience. They’ve even admitted it. Translation: What’s happening in Washington could be coming to a place near you.

Washington was a moderate state with good gun laws, but it went politically “blue” some years ago. One result has been a train wreck of regulatory moves to restrict and discourage gun ownership, all on the prediction they would reduce violent crime, including murder. The data says different, and one could apply the same outcome to California, New Jersey, Maryland, New York and a half-dozen other states where restrictions have been layered on restrictions.

But the gun ban bunch has a problem in the Northwest because Washington has one of the strongest right-to-bear-arms state constitutional provisions in the nation; so good, in fact, that when Arizona achieved statehood in 1912, their constitution copied Washington’s RKBA provision (adopted in 1889) word-for-word. The stage is set for legal warfare.

A little history is in order. In November 2014, Washington voters were convinced by a multi-million-dollar political campaign to pass Initiative 594, which required so-called “universal background checks.” The following year, the state reported 209 homicides, including 141 involving firearms, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report for that year.

Four years later, in November 2018, another big bucks campaign was mounted to pass Initiative 1639, a nasty piece of policy which stripped young adults of their right to purchase any semiautomatic rifle (even a rimfire!), because they were lumped into the sweeping definition of “semiautomatic assault rifle.” Also in this measure was a 10-day waiting period for buying a semi-auto rifle, a training mandate in order to buy such a rifle, and an “enhanced background check” (whatever that is).