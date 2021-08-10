What Cops Carried When Handgunner Began

Duty Ammo, Then

The theoretically ideal stainless Combat Magnum was problematic: stainless heats up faster than chrome-moly ordnance steel, and heated steel expands. Liability concerns led police who used .357s to train with full power, super-hot Magnums and early 66s locked up. By the time engineering changes cured the problem, it was the ’80s; Dick Baker at S&W had led the team that designed the larger, heavier duty L-Frame, and in ’85 Ruger followed suit with their brawny GP100.

The .357 Magnum round was on the rise. Fears of over-penetration that limited its police popularity were alleviated with the controversy-fraught acceptance of hollow point bullets, pioneered by Lee Jurras’ Super Vel and quickly copied by the big ammo makers. The bullets expanded and stayed in the body of the offender where they caused devastating damage. Many gunfights with the super-hot 125-grain .357 at 1,450 fps led Kentucky State Police troopers to dub it “the magic bullet,” and it quickly developed a reputation as a “manstopper.” Anyone who calls that an apocryphal story hasn’t talked to KSP troopers or Indianapolis PD cops who used it.

Meanwhile, hollow points brought the .38 Special up off its knees, particularly the 158-grain all-lead semi-wadcutter HP. Pioneered by Winchester and quickly followed by Federal and Remington, it was popularized as the “FBI Load” when the Bureau adopted it, and as the “Chicago Load” or the “Metro-Dade” or “St. Louis” load.

Autoloader reliability was an issue, and Remington took a leap forward with a line of JHPs whose ogive fed even in guns designed for ball ammo. While no big departments other than Illinois would be issued autos until the ’80s, some smaller agencies had them before ’76. The 115-grain 9mm and 185-grain .45 Remington JHPs expanded some, if not dynamically, and they fed. Texas Rangers had always had a soft spot for the 1911 in .45 and to some degree the .38 Super. LAPD’s pioneering SWAT team standardized on the 1911 .45 from its inception in the late ’60s (and through today). The most popular “hi-cap 9mm” was S&W’s Model 59, which also had a troubled history at the time; later generations would solve its reliability issues.

Training is an issue unto itself. It has since improved exponentially. No one then foresaw police duty pistols fitted with flashlights and carry optics, let alone “plastic pistols from foreign lands.” What a long, strange trip it’s been.

