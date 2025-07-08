Flying an airplane is an acquired skill. The baseless claims of snooty aviators like me notwithstanding, piloting an aircraft is within the capabilities of most normal people. Taking off, flying about, and then landing safely is no great chore. However, making that machine do exotic things or traversing enormous distances without running out of gas does take a little talent. Most of this talent is developed as the result of structured repetition and training. And then there was Matthias Rust.

Matthias Rust was born in June 1968 in Germany. At age eighteen, Rust took flying lessons and learned the rudiments of piloting a Cessna 172. As soon as he could solo, Rust struck out in search of adventure.

As a pilot myself, I really am impressed. With minimal experience, Rust took his rented Cessna all over the continent. For two weeks, he puttered across northern Europe, even venturing out over the ocean and landing in Iceland. I have flown for decades myself, and I would be slow to fly a single-engine airplane out over the frigid North Atlantic heading for some big honking island I couldn’t see. Regardless, Rust did just fine. Then, on 28 May 1987, Matthias Rust decided to take his aviating to the very next level.