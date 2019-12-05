Wilson Combat X-TAC Commander
A Classy Classic Carry
To refine is “to improve something by making small changes, in particular, make an idea, theory, or method more subtle and accurate.” I think the “word squints” at Oxford had Wilson Combat in mind, especially the accurate part, since they refined John Moses Browning’s most popular design in form, function and accuracy.
X-TAC Commander
The matching of a 4.25" slide with a full-size frame gives shooters the best of both designs in 9mm, .38 Super and .45 ACP chamberings with the familiar controls of the beloved 1911 and Wilson Combat quality. Constructed from entirely bulletproof CNC-machined parts inside and out, the X-TAC Commander is a rugged and reliable selection.
Measuring 7.85" overall in length, 5.4" tall, 1.3" wide, and weighing 38 oz., the 1911 is neither too big nor heavy for everyday carry.
X Marks The Spot
Prominently displayed on the slide, front and rear straps, the bi-directional X-TAC grip texture combines good looks with function to provide traction for wet or dry hands without “biting” your hand during recoil or snagging on clothing, allowing for a quick concealed draw. The g-10 X-TAC stocks, featuring a recessed Wilson Combat emblem, also do well to lock your hands in a consistent grip while shooting — the foundation of accuracy.
Practical Tactical
Rearward on the slide sits the Wilson Combat 1911 Battlesight, a high-profile U-notched rear sight with serrated face that deflects glare and allows for optimal sight-picture with the green fiber optic front sight. Together, the sights offer guaranteed 1.5" group precision at 25 yards in low-light, dynamic shooting conditions.
The X-TAC Commander also comes with a high-ride beavertail with grip safety, manual thumb safety, 4.25" stainless Match Grade barrel, 3.5–4.5 lb. trigger pull and contoured magazine well in a black Parkerized finish.
Built To Order
Different front/rear sights, finish, magwell and other personalization options are available for the X-TAC Commander upon request, making it indeed a custom gun refined to your specs. And all Wilson Combat firearms are backed by the manufacturer’s customer service policy of ensuring your satisfaction forever (which should help you swallow its not cheap, but fair price tag).
MSRP is $2,870 for 9mm and .38 Super, $2,760 for .45 ACP.
For more info: www.wilsoncombat.com, Ph. (800) 955-4856
