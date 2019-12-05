Wilson Combat X-TAC Commander

Built To Order

Different front/rear sights, finish, magwell and other personalization options are available for the X-TAC Commander upon request, making it indeed a custom gun refined to your specs. And all Wilson Combat firearms are backed by the manufacturer’s customer service policy of ensuring your satisfaction forever (which should help you swallow its not cheap, but fair price tag).



MSRP is $2,870 for 9mm and .38 Super, $2,760 for .45 ACP.



For more info: www.wilsoncombat.com, Ph. (800) 955-4856



