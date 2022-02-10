Worthy Gear Review…Shucks, Stocks & Sights
The World Wide Web and social media are interesting indeed! Anything is accessible simply by punching a few keys. Social media is a mix of brilliance and buffoonery. If you’re smart, and we know you are, you know how to sift through the rubbish to find your pearl. Here’s a few sixgunner items I’ve come across and think are worthy of sharing to you. I sure like them!
Tom Angle Design
During his varied life Tom Angle was a real-life cow puncher, law enforcement officer, saddle maker and leather worker, meaning he can stich/carve leather with the best of them. He’s been working leather for over 60 years and his experience shows it. I stumbled across one of his holsters on social media one day and had to have one.
Simply called the TA Special, it’s a carved affair with laced main seam. The background is inked, providing a wonderful contrast for his carved design. A minimalist holster with a Tom Threeperson’s flair, it’s been a progression as Tom has tweaked it here and there over the years, making it more comfortable and ride closer to the body for concealed carry duties. It features hammer strap retention and exposed trigger-guard. I had Tom make it for a Mag-Na-port custom job I call Skeeterito, a chopped down Ruger Blackhawk flattop with 4″ barrel.
As you see, the holster is well-made, stylish and functional, with extremely good looks. Price is $250. Tom Angle can be reached through Facebook at Tom Angle Design or called directly at 541-586-2259. Tom makes a variety of holsters, as well as other leather goods and saddles.
Tyler Gun Works Grips
When Bobby Tyler does something, he goes all out! He hired a full-time grip maker to perfectly fit sixgun and pistol stocks to his guns. He’s found a source for beautiful ram horn, while still doing stag, mammoth ivory and exhibition grade walnut.
I sent Bobby my grip-frame for “Skeeterito” to fit some ram horn stocks to it. It came back before I knew it, and boy am I happy! They really spruced-up an already cool gun. Fit and finish is perfect and comfortable to boot. So, if you’re looking to spruce up a sixgun, just send Bobby your grip-frame to have some new stocks fit to it. Prices start at $129.99. If you don’t see what you are looking for on Bobby’s web page, or want a custom modification, give Tyler Gun Works a call.
The DiPrima Slide
Doc Barranti hit another homerun concocting this holster for friend Al DiPrima’s GLOCK. It is basically a slide style design but with more body support and an adjustable tension-screw for added retention. The DiPrima dresses up any poly-framed shooter with style, good looks and secure carry, while enabling fast draws.
The one pictured has all the bells and whistles with carved cover face and lining. The DiPrima cinches tight to your hip with dual belt loops, keeping bumps, bulges and printing to a minimum. Turn your GLOCK into a BBQ gun with a DiPrima holster! Well…almost. It will surely dress it up, at least! Prices start at $140 for the basic model. Contact Doc at BarrantiLeather.com
Skinner Sights 1860 Peep
Andy Larsson of Skinner Sights lives by the motto, “more ways to Skinn a cat” by making model specific peep sights. I needed something for my Henry 1860 lever gun. As much as I loved the factory notched ladder rear sight, I had trouble seeing the notch.
Have no fear, Skinner Sights is here! A quick phone call and a sight was ordered. Two days later I installed it with the aid of my Wyoming Sight Drifter. The sight fits perfectly on the 1860 and my eyes can see the front sight in all types of lighting conditions. A high quality, machined brass peep — it is adjustable for both windage and elevation. The hexagonal apertures are a nice touch too and I can shoot the gun more accurately. They can be reached at Skinnersights.com
Mag-Na-Port Maverick
Sometimes good ideas are ahead of the times. This was the case with Mag-Na-Port’s Maverick, a peep sighted blade made for Ruger rear sights. Simply removing the factory rear blade and installing the Maverick blade revives tired, mature eyes. The Maverick will extend your time shooting with iron sights, while increasing accuracy.
The Maverick first came out in the early 1980s and was designed by Larry Kelly, founder of Mag-Na-Port International. The blades come with dual, single or no witness marks for long-range shooting. The witness marks are EDM’d and painted white for clear visibility. Prices start at $16, depending on the model.
Check out these fine products. You won’t be disappointed!