Worthy Gear Review…Shucks, Stocks & Sights

Tom Angle Design

During his varied life Tom Angle was a real-life cow puncher, law enforcement officer, saddle maker and leather worker, meaning he can stich/carve leather with the best of them. He’s been working leather for over 60 years and his experience shows it. I stumbled across one of his holsters on social media one day and had to have one.

Simply called the TA Special, it’s a carved affair with laced main seam. The background is inked, providing a wonderful contrast for his carved design. A minimalist holster with a Tom Threeperson’s flair, it’s been a progression as Tom has tweaked it here and there over the years, making it more comfortable and ride closer to the body for concealed carry duties. It features hammer strap retention and exposed trigger-guard. I had Tom make it for a Mag-Na-port custom job I call Skeeterito, a chopped down Ruger Blackhawk flattop with 4″ barrel.

As you see, the holster is well-made, stylish and functional, with extremely good looks. Price is $250. Tom Angle can be reached through Facebook at Tom Angle Design or called directly at 541-586-2259. Tom makes a variety of holsters, as well as other leather goods and saddles.