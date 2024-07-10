You Can’t Do That! So I did …

Customization

I know, I know … call me crazy, but remember, I’m the fellow who does $1,000 worth of custom work on Ruger Wrangler .22s. But the results I saw doing that work — the significant improvements in handling and accuracy — made me think the same could be accomplished with these two. Both the Charter and the RIA received essentially the same work.

After detail stripping and taking good photos to remind me how things went back together, I looked things over carefully. Overall, I felt the Charter was a grade or two above the Rock Island but also costs quite a bit more, so that’s expected.

Both got re-cut muzzle crowns and forcing cones. That often adds a huge amount to accuracy by gaining consistency and squareness. I did modest “melts” on both to get rid of the sharp edges that poked. I worked both actions over by polishing contact points, getting rid of burrs inside the frames and generally tidying things up. I also massaged the springs a bit to lighten the load.

I bobbed both hammer spurs and polished the trigger faces and sides. I also made some mill cuts in the bottom of the trigger guards and ejector rod housing of the RIA just for grins. I think it looks swell. Chamfering the chamber mouths made loading easier and polishing the ejector rod bodies and other bits helped to make cylinder operation smoother. Note here: Don’t take a Charter cylinder apart unless you know all the secrets to getting it back together. Also, the trigger spring takes some finesse and knowledge, so keep that in mind if you tackle this yourself.

A slight bevel on the cylinder front makes holstering easier, and polishing the chambers makes both loading and ejecting spent cases easier, too. I also used a series of stones to flatten and polish some areas, like the breech faces, to both get rid of surface imperfections and to help the cylinders close more smoothly. Keep in mind, don’t take off metal here — you’re just polishing.