Sifting Through Social Media…

The Discovery

This very thing happened to me as I was scrolling my newsfeed of a popular social media website. When I saw the old black and white photo I recognized Kenny right away. However, after reading the story, I learn it’s his grandfather.



Like social media, genetics can be wonderful, or horrible. Some are blessed with good looks and a lifetime of good health, while others, not so much. But, the passing down of physical traits can be uncanny, as it was in this case.



Kenny did a wonderful job telling the story, and not wanting to take away from it, I’m letting him tell it here, as he wrote it.



“This week’s Life Outdoors Unlimited Fishing Report was written by me and dedicated to my “Pap”— Ken Penrod Sr.— in remembrance of him on Memorial Day. My grandfather was inducted into the US Marine Corp on July 10, 1944. On February 22, 1945 he disembarked the USS Bolivar at Iwo Jima as a machine gunner with the 3D Marine Division.



“The battle of Iwo Jima lasted for five weeks and was the only battle in WWII where more US Marines were killed (nearly 7,000) and wounded (over 19,000) than the Imperial Japanese Army. My “pap” left that island on March 16, 1945.



“My pap went to war leaving behind a wife and three kids. He left a job as a steel worker in Cleveland making $75 a week. He returned after the war to the mountains of Pennsylvania where he was born and would eventually die.



“My pap was an ordinary man who experienced unimaginable things that were probably beyond the imagination of a small town Pennsylvania boy. My pap was a true hero and I celebrate him on Memorial Day.”