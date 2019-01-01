An Iron Mans Steel

The Limiteds

As custom knifemakers go, David Curtiss bucks the trend. He’s a one-man show. An iron man who works in steel. And he likes it this way. Much has been made of just how many custom knifemakers actually make their knives versus jobbing out many of the processes which go into a custom knife. Some have even been called knife designers who “assemble” their knives. David Curtiss will have none of this.



From his own website he states, “I am the only one in our shop. No magic mini shop monkeys or anything. Just me.” David’s shop, however, is no ordinary one. He is a CNC machining genius surrounded by state-of-the-art equipment which allows him to create his exquisite work. Curtiss’ entry into custom knifemaking is no ordinary tale, either. Not your common “I fell in love with the first knife my granddaddy gave me” story.



His first job as a kid in Tennessee was working at a full-service gas station doing full-service things like pumping gas, checking oil and cleaning windshields. He learned a strong work ethic early on, which he practices to this day. Throughout his early career, David’s jobs were every bit as challenging. “I was in the U.S. Navy for 12 years and had many other jobs over the years from railroad worker to plant manager,” Curtiss tells Handgunner.



A decade ago, life found Curtiss married with three kids living in Granger, Indiana. He and his wife owned a waterjet business and making — here’s the twist — parts for hundreds of knifemakers all over the world. “So, I thought it might be a good idea to learn how to make knives,” David informs. “I have had a lot of help from many custom knifemakers. Tony Bose, Steve Shiffer, and Todd Begg are just a few. The list would be pages long.” His endeavor paid off as Curtiss Knives products today are treasured by both users and collectors alike.