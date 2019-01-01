The Process

Slugging a barrel is easy. Start with a Hornady or Speer pure lead roundball a bit larger than the bore in question. If you can’t find the proper size, start out undersized, and gently flatten the ball with a hammer until it’s a bit oversized. Once started, a sturdy cleaning rod is all it takes to tap the ball down the bore. I prefer to put a cleaning jag on the rod, with the jag’s point filed off.



If you’re a bullet caster, make yourself a few from BHN 5 pure lead on up to stick-on wheelweights (BHN 9) in an appropriately large mold. I prefer using a bullet providing two or three bands to measure. A lead ball only has one.



That sturdy cleaning rod can also be used to drive bullets down the barrel, but its flexing makes me cringe. A solid aluminum or brass rod is better. Hardware store sizes run 1/4" and 3/8". I prefer to buy a brass rod on eBay in 5/16" (.3125") for .38/.357’s and 7/16" (.4375") for my .45’s. The 1/4" is fine for .30 caliber rifles.



For my .45’s, I started with a 4-foot piece of 7/16" because I have rifles with barrel lengths of 16", 20" and 24". Use a measuring tape and a Sharpie to draw a line for your barrel length(s). We don’t want to drive the bullet into the bolt face if it’s not convenient to remove the bolt, like Winchester 94’s and Rossi 92’s. Allow enough extra to maintain a firm grasp on the rod, and cut off the excess. I used the leftover piece for revolvers.