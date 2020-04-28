A Cut Above!

Upping The game

When the upscale tactical and EDC market started picking up steam, Zero Tolerance saw an opportunity to expand their brand to include more stylish knives and today has a much different face than those early years. “I would say Zero Tolerance is a premium and professional-focused brand. Zero Tolerance has grown and expanded over the years,” notes MacNair, “and I would argue our perceptions about what a knife needs to be have changed as well. There will always be a place for larger, overbuilt knives designed for the professional market, but we find more and more that lightweight, reasonable cost, and ease of carry/use matter more to the majority of our customers. Our customers vote with their dollars, and we try to dream up new products to make them happy.”

Zero Tolerance — often referred to as simply “ZT” — had worked with custom knifemakers on several designs from early on. With their new push for more upscale folders they kicked their collaborations into high gear and over the past 10 years have brought in a who’s who of notables. “The list is fairly extensive. Notably, we collaborate with Rick Hinderer, RJ Martin, Dmitry Sinkevich, Les George, Todd Rexford, Jens Anso, Matt Diskin and Ernest Emerson. We also focus on our own original designs under the ZT Originals designation,” Jim informs.

The Zero Tolerance line today is loaded with slick, high-tech offerings featuring top shelf materials, such as Titanium and Carbon Fiber, along with modern locking mechanisms and other state-of-the-art design features. “ZT is a premium brand, and as such we offer premium materials.” MacNair explains. “The newest products use CPM 20CV exclusively, but you’ll find some of our legacy knives use CPM S35VN and CPM S30V. We make our handles from 6AL4-V Titanium, Carbon Fiber and G10. Most of our knives use frame lock or liner lock mechanisms. Our focus in the last few years has been to reduce the weight and width of our knives while maintaining a durable build and usable ergonomics.”

Finely machined design patterns, eye-pleasing handle inlays and anodized accents are frequently used to set their knives apart, and aggressive blade styles provide the crowning touch.

We asked MacNair to give us some insights into the hot sellers in the ZT line. “That can be hard to answer. These days, the smaller knives in the lineup tend to be the best sellers, but a few of our much larger pieces are top sellers as well. The smaller pieces like the 0450 are lightweight and easy to carry, but large enough to fit most hands. They also work well in slacks, and the small size makes them more appropriate for office environments. The new 0230 has been very well received — being a non-locking knife, it’s a departure for ZT — and it’s rewarding to see our customers embrace concepts we haven’t tried before.” For those who still like the early heavyweight bruisers, the #350 series folders are still in the line, ready for extreme use.