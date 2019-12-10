Baby Oil And Easy Bake Ovens

Magic Materials

To keep elephant, walrus and warthog ivory, oosic and bone in top shape use mineral oil or baby oil. Baby oil is just perfumed mineral oil, nice smelling and a little less coin to boot. Don’t saturate the grip though. A couple of drops and a light rub once or twice a year will do it. Slathering it on is not only messy but uneeded.



Depending on the originating species, some, not all, sheep horn can delaminate. Keep all of it cool and out of the sun. It benefits from mineral oil and especially oil from your hands so use it for all it’s worth! No safe queens allowed! Using, handling and getting hand oils on the grips are good things!



Sambar stag is very stable. Moose, elk and deer can be a bit less so. The degree of stability depends on how much pith is in the antler. Axis deer is extremely stable as it’s mostly solid “bone” with no pith. Antler from other members of the deer family may have more pith. Most good makers try to choose slabs with heavy walls and as little pith as possible. Why do I keep saying pith?



Antler can degrade with sweat so a quick wipe down with a damp rag after a session on the range or a romp out hunting is a good idea. A bit of mineral oil once or twice a year won’t hurt either. Finally — mice and other members of team rodentia like to munch on antler, so keeping it from their little fangs is another important consideration. I’m not kidding here, they’ll eat it. It’s one way bones go away in nature.



Buffalo, cow and most other horn benefits from a dab of mineral oil. Light scratches can be sanded with super fine grit paper and some judicious buffing. Don’t go insane. Light scratches only! Like antler, horn can suffer the indignities of being munched on. Horn beetles are no bueno so proper storage and an occasional light swipe with an almost dry bug wipe can avert disaster. Who’d a thought?