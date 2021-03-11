Bear Ops Bold Action IX Carbon Fiber Folder

Bold Action IX Carbon Fiber Bolster

The name says it all. The Bold Action IX Carbon Fiber Bolster G10 Handles model features a slim, contoured build with a bold presentation. Simple activation from the forward mounted button unleashes the 3 ¾” Sandvik 14C28N blade steel, honed to ultimate drop-point perfection.

A sliding safety lock keeps the blade securely stored, preventing inadvertent opening when carried in your pocket. The attractive G-10 scales contrast nicely with the carbon fiber bolsters, providing a lightweight, durable build, with easy maintenance. The drop-point designed blade also has thumb-serrations, providing more control and power during strenuous cutting chores. The 3 ¾” Auto Bold has the size and looks of a true gentleman’s knife, but with a surprising temper, for when things go wrong.

A stainless-steel clip allows deep pocket cover, while keeping your blade accessible and at the ready. The clip is reversible for ambidextrous carry. The blade has a subdued black finish. Other features include a lanyard hole for security and easy disassembly for cleaning and maintenance.

The 3 ¾” Auto Bold Action IX is sure to be a hit for all your daily cutting needs, and you’ll be the only one knowing you’re carrying it. The Model number is AC-900-B4-B.

MSRP is $218.75. For more details, visit BearandSonCutlery.com.

