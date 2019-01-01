Bear Ops Bone-Handled Auto-Knife

Traditionally Trendy

White smooth bone and carbon fiber scales provide a stylish, hand-filling positive grip in wet or dry conditions. A firm push of the button quickly and conveniently releases the blade into its locked position, ready for any chores asked of it. My knife locks tight with nary a wobble or wiggle.



An ergonomic thumb-slide safety prevents premature deployment while carrying concealed. The strong pocket clip allows for easy pocket access, preventing “digging” for your blade when it’s needed most. The knife and pocket clip utilize Allen screws for easy disassembly for cleaning and clip reversal.



This versatile knife has a thousand and one uses from opening mail and taped boxes to being used as a final line of self-defense. The Tanto-style point allows delicate cutting while encouraging deep penetration. A worthy investment for those who appreciate sharpened steel with a simple push of a button.