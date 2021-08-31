BENCHMADE 945 MINI OSBORNE

A quality pocketknife will spoil you rotten. I’ve had dozens of lesser knives over the years, and they’ve earned their rightful place — sitting in a drawer. It’s the good ones that move to the daily carry routine.

Twenty years ago, Warren Osborne drew up his namesake iconic knife design. While variations have come and gone, knife aficionados have been wanting a mini version for years. It’s here.

The Mini Osborne features a 2.92″ blade and 3.84″ closed length. Portable enough you’ll always have it handy for daily chores, the 6.76″ open length enables a full-hand grip if needed.

You can get the Mini Osborne in black, or, my favorite, satin CPM-S30V reverse tanto blade with a green anodized aluminum handle. It’s a manual opener easily operated with one hand. The Mini Osborne uses the Axis lock system so no need to ever get a finger in front of the blade — sliding buttons on each side of the handle accomplish the unlock function. Benchmade.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner