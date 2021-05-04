BLACKHAWK STACHE IWB HOLSTER

The new Stache holster from Blackhawk is designed to be insanely configurable. It’s an injection-molded IWB design with adjustable friction retention features. The body cut is low, allowing for pistol optics without having to break out the Dremel tool. It’s also ambidextrous, as all mounting hardware can easily flip to the opposite side. Those are the basics.

Where the Stache gets its panache is with the modularity features. If you want to use it on the hip or in more of an appendix position, you’ll appreciate the removable “claw” feature. This extension applies pressure to the inside of the belt, thereby pushing the grip in towards the body for improved concealment. The Stache comes with multiple claw sizes for more or less “push” as you prefer. There’s also an optional magazine carrier attachable via flexible wing in the Premium configuration of the Stache. That’s all adjustable for cant angle too, so you can create your ideal fit. Blackhawk.com

