Blackpoint Tactical Holsters

While Blackpoint makes plenty of holsters for smaller carry guns, they particularly shine in two areas: hiding large guns and customization. Want to carry a 1911? How about with a light or laser? No problem.

The DualPoint Light Mounted AIWB and FO3 Light Mounted Holsters shown here handle large guns with ease by hiding them forward of the hip bone, either in the appendix or forward of 3 o’clock (F03) position. With those placements, it costs nothing extra in terms of concealment to also hide a light or laser, like the Streamlight TLR-8G shown here.

When you choose your own rig, you get lots of customization choices, like light/laser brand, holster shell color, lots of loop options, cuts for tall sights or optics, and even an open or extended shell bottom for threaded barrels.

The Dualpoint lets you adjust ride height, add or remove the spare magazine pouch, and even tweak the depth of the concealment wing. Both Dualpoint and F03 make smart use of leather hinges for improved fit around the body. BlackpointTactical.com

