Crossbreed
P365XL Holsters
In nature, being a survivor means being adaptable. Without changing mindset, tactics or whatever else life throws your way, you become stagnant and predictable. This is the cornerstone leading down the path of complacency, which is never good. The same practices in adaptability make good business sense too!
Successful companies like SIG SAUER and CrossBreed Holsters are constantly developing new product to meet the demands of shooters everywhere.
Revolutionary Gun/Holster Combo
CrossBreed Holsters, and its team of innovators who blended Kydex and leather to take advantage of the best features of both, has teamed up with SIG SAUER to provide several options for carrying the newly released P365XL.
On the heels of the highly successful P365, SIG SAUER now offers the XSERIES P365 grip module with integrated carry magwell and extended beavertail. A flat trigger with 90-degree break and 3.7" barrel for increased accuracy make the P365XL more user-friendly while still being a top concealed carry pistol — especially when used with CrossBreed’s SuperTuck holster.
SuperTuck Super Versatile
Known for its comfort and ease of concealment, the revolutionary CrossBreed SuperTuck allows all day IWB (inside waistband) carry without notice.
Designed and patented by CrossBreed Holsters, the flagship SuperTuck Deluxe is hand-molded for a custom fit to the specific firearms listed on their website. Featuring premium leather backing with a molded and mounted Kydex pocket, it’s versatile for different carry options. The SuperTuck may be worn with or without your shirt tucked in — based on your personal carry style.
The SuperTuck is designed to be worn toward the rear of your draw side: 3:30 to 5 o'clock for a right-hand draw or 7 o’clock to 8:30 for a left-hand draw.
SnapLok powder-coated steel belt clips allow adjustment for cant and ride height. Two different leather choices, optional combat cut and additional clip choices provide options for a personalized, handcrafted holster.
The SuperTuck, starting at $69.75, has a “Two Week Try it Free Guarantee” and a lifetime warranty.
For more info: www.crossbreedholsters.com
Phone: (888) 732-5011