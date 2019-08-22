SuperTuck Super Versatile

Known for its comfort and ease of concealment, the revolutionary CrossBreed SuperTuck allows all day IWB (inside waistband) carry without notice.



Designed and patented by CrossBreed Holsters, the flagship SuperTuck Deluxe is hand-molded for a custom fit to the specific firearms listed on their website. Featuring premium leather backing with a molded and mounted Kydex pocket, it’s versatile for different carry options. The SuperTuck may be worn with or without your shirt tucked in — based on your personal carry style.



The SuperTuck is designed to be worn toward the rear of your draw side: 3:30 to 5 o'clock for a right-hand draw or 7 o’clock to 8:30 for a left-hand draw.



SnapLok powder-coated steel belt clips allow adjustment for cant and ride height. Two different leather choices, optional combat cut and additional clip choices provide options for a personalized, handcrafted holster.



The SuperTuck, starting at $69.75, has a “Two Week Try it Free Guarantee” and a lifetime warranty.

For more info: www.crossbreedholsters.com

Phone: (888) 732-5011





