Fast Company! Kershaw Knives Fans Have a Need for Speed

Future Bound

The RJ Tactical 3.0, a collaboration with popular custom knifemaker R.J. Martin, sports clean looks with plenty of cool design accents to kick it over the top. Sized perfectly to serve EDC duty, the RJ Tactical 3.0 is 7.0″ overall with 3.0″ dedicated to a sleek, saber ground Drop Point blade of black oxide-coated 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. The show’s star is Kershaw’s SpeedSafe assisted opening mechanism, engaged via an easy-to-operate flipper opener. The blade is disengaged with a Liner-Lock located between the frame rails.

The RJ Tactical 3.0’s 4.0″ handle, with its deep index-finger choil, is designed for a secure grip, further enhanced by jimping on the rear base of the handle’s frame spacer. The front handle slab is black GFN nylon with a swirled texture molded in. On the backside is a sturdy stainless-steel Frame-Lock for keeping the blade locked up tight as a drum when in use. Kershaw had toting options in mind when they designed the pocket clip, which can be mounted at three locations on the handle for right or left hand, tip-up or tip-down carry. If you’re looking for a compact EDC loaded with features, the RJ Tactical 3.0 will serve you well.

It doesn’t take an analyst to see the Analyst is downright edgy. For starters, Kershaw took the Japanese-inspired Tanto blade and turned it into 3.5″ of flippin’ fun. The Analyst’s black oxide-washed blade has a combo edge with toothy serrations and a bevel-ground spine for enhanced penetration. The goods are delivered by the company’s lightning-fast SpeedSafe assisted opening by a flipper on the rear handle.

Keeping with its wicked theme, the Analyst’s 4.25″ handle complements the blade with an array of angles and curves done up with black glass-filled nylon scales front and back. Inside the frame, you’ll find a liner-lock mechanism to keep the blade rigid when deployed. Keeping with their user-friendly access policy, the Analyst’s pocket clip can be positioned at either one of the four corners of the handle corners for tip-up/tip-down, and right- or left-hand carry. This is an EDC with an attitude!

The butterfly knife (often referred to as a balisong) originated in the Philippines and is most often thought of as a self-defense knife despite its original purpose as an EDC. Kershaw’s Lucha butterfly knife, 5.8″ with the blade packed away, has a clean, techy-looking handle befitting an upscale EDC. The two halves of the bead-blasted stainless-steel frame have a latch at the base to keep the Lucha safe during carry.

All hell breaks loose when the Lucha’s sleek 4.6″ 14C28N stainless steel Clip Point blade is unleashed. The blade leaps out on dual KVT ball-bearing pivots because, if you haven’t noticed, Kershaw has a thing for blades opening at high speed. The overall length of the fully deployed Lucha is 10.25″ and the handle sides are skeletonized to reduce weight to 5.9 oz. If you’ve never owned a butterfly knife, be prepared to go through a whole new learning curve to learn the tricks of using one, but the effort can be rewarding if for no other reason than to amaze your friends.